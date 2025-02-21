Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Acquires Shares of 41,150 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

