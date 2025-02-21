JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

