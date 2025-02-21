Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $125.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $125,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,179,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,711,000 after buying an additional 92,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110,325 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 823,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $133.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.27 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

