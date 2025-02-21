Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 700 Shares of NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $638,000.

NYSEARCA IQSI opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. NYLI Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

