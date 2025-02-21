Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $503.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.37 and a 200 day moving average of $561.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

