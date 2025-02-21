iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $26.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

