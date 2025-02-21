Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.11.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.