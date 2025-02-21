Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.11.
About Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
