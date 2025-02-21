Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.96 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $29,841.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 452,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,367.16. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 391,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,462.80. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,264 shares of company stock worth $16,612,383. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.