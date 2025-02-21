Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.49 ($0.21). 164,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 61,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Gusbourne Stock Down 13.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Gusbourne alerts:

About Gusbourne

(Get Free Report)

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.