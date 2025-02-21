Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,277 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $43,197.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,291,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,346,503.30. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hagerty Stock Performance
NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.08 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.