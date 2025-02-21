Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$35,831.25 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$35,831.25.
Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$8,085.00.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of CMG stock opened at C$8.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.29. The company has a market cap of C$691.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.25 and a twelve month high of C$14.73.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.