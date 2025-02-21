Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$35,831.25 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$35,831.25.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Monday, January 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$8,085.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$8.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.29. The company has a market cap of C$691.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.25 and a twelve month high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ventum Financial cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.