FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 28.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 30.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GFL opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

