FDx Advisors Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 784,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,086,000 after acquiring an additional 408,659 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 70,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $4,306,843. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $461.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.23.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.