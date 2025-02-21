FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

