FDx Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.1 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

