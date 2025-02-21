White Wing Wealth Management Has $262,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Wing Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.