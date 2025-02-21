Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 31% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded up 31% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19. 480,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 525,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Hemostemix Stock Up 31.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
