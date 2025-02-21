Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio Sells 4,380 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $44,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,233.82. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bioventus Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:BVS opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

