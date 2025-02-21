Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 210,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 45,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

About Rio Silver

(Get Free Report)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.