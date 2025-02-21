Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Outlook for ENLT Earnings

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

ENLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $18.02 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.04 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 336,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 425,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

