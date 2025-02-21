Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of MTH stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.88. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $106.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.
Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes
In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 811,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,531 shares of company stock valued at $111,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
