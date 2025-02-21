Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 413,509,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 347,867,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.
Supply@ME Capital Company Profile
Supply@ME helps businesses which hold non perishable stock, from heavy manufacturing and chemicals to high fashion and luxury goods, improve their cashflow and unlock working capital.
Its platform enables businesses to alleviate the cost of unsold inventory in warehouses or in transit, by offering more funds at a more competitive rate than traditional financing solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Supply@ME Capital
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.