The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.67.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$85.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.38. The firm has a market cap of C$150.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$87.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

