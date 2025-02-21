Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.