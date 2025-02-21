What is Cormark’s Estimate for SSR Mining Q2 Earnings?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $10.50 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

