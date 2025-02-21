YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Plans Dividend of $1.91 (NASDAQ:FEAT)

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.9096 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEAT opened at $43.57 on Friday. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF
