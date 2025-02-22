Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Position Reduced by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,003.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,330,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.