Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,457 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

