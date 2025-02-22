Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up about 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TOL opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.