Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 5.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $39,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after buying an additional 823,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after buying an additional 750,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of BN stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

