Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $15.09. Ooma shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 108,350 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Ooma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OOMA

Ooma Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $389.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, SVP James A. Gustke sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $60,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,475. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 39,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $601,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,275,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,433,788.92. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,457 shares of company stock worth $2,413,132. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ooma by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ooma by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.