Drum Hill Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 423,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 139,215 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

PFE opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

