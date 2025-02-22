Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Gentex comprises about 2.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Gentex worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gentex by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Down 0.9 %

GNTX stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.