Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

