Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,714,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,481,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

