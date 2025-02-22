Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 275,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 58,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.