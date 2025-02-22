Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $4.57.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
