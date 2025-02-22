ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 4.0% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after purchasing an additional 661,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,680,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,449,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in ONEOK by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,545,000 after acquiring an additional 277,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

OKE opened at $98.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.