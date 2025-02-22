Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Trading Up 1.8 %
Northland Power stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $18.11.
Northland Power Company Profile
