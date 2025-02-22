Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Trading Up 1.8 %

Northland Power stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.