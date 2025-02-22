Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Earnings Results

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. Materialise updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of MTLS opened at $5.90 on Friday. Materialise has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

