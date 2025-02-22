Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

IGI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

