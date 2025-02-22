Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

