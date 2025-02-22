Cowa LLC Acquires 2,013 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

