Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Cameco updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cameco Trading Down 6.4 %

CCJ opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

