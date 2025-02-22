Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Cut by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Centene by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Centene by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 343,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In related news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. The trade was a 736.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,780. The trade was a 27.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

