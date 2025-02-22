Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.87 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

