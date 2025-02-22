Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 20,550 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Equinor ASA by 22.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $6,203,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $30.90 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Danske upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.