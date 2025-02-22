Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

