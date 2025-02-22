Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Freshpet updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,510. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

