Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Hits $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $80,852.58 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.64 or 0.02836080 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00009214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

